  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Kstovsky District

Lands for sale in Kstovsky District, Russia

40 properties total found
Plot of land in Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
1 200 m²
€ 16,764
Land for sale in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstovsky district, etc. Small Elnya with a tota…
Plot of land in Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
1 600 m²
€ 16,764
For your attention, on sale is a land plot of 16 acres with a house of reliable construction…
Plot of land in Mihalchikovo, Russia
Plot of land
Mihalchikovo, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 12,294
Plot of land in Vyazovka, Russia
Plot of land
Vyazovka, Russia
600 m²
€ 6,695
It is proposed to build a plot of land in the village of Vyazovka in the Kstovsky - ul distr…
Plot of land in Elhovka, Russia
Plot of land
Elhovka, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 2,235
There is light on the 300 m highway, no gas on the highway, there are regular buses, 500 m p…
Plot of land in Bezvodnoe, Russia
Plot of land
Bezvodnoe, Russia
1 400 m²
€ 4,918
For sale there is a flat and dismantled plot to house in the town of Bezdovnoye, this is a b…
Plot of land in Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
1 600 m²
€ 13,300
I sell land, 16 acres with a wooden house of 34 sq.m. There is a pond in the villageNear the…
Plot of land in Elhovka, Russia
Plot of land
Elhovka, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 15,088
For sale is a plot of 10 acres in the village of Elkhovka, Kstovsky district, Nizhny Novgoro…
Plot of land in Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
1 200 m²
€ 2,794
Land for sale. Category: for conducting a personal subsidiary. Electricity at the border of …
Plot of land in Kstovo, Russia
Plot of land
Kstovo, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 27,717
I sell a rectangular plot in the center of the village of Malaya Yelnya, Kstovsky district. …
Plot of land in Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
1 039 m²
€ 558,810
For sale is an industrial land area of 10, 39 hectares, located along the Volga highway with…
Plot of land in Bezvodnoe, Russia
Plot of land
Bezvodnoe, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 4,918
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
800 m²
€ 5,108
I sell land 814 sq.m. in the village of Ceshenino, Kstovsky district.Allowed use of - for in…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 200 m²
€ 7,432
I sell land 1230 sqm in the village of Ceshenino, Kstovsky district. Permitted use of - for …
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
800 m²
€ 5,040
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 6,510
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
800 m²
€ 5,013
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
700 m²
€ 4,990
I sell land 793 sq.m. in the village of Ceszhenino, Kstovsky district.Allowed use of - for i…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
700 m²
€ 4,968
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
700 m²
€ 4,940
I sell land 784 sq.m. in the village of Cescano, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for individ…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
700 m²
€ 4,912
I sell land 779 sq.m. in the village of Cescano, Kstovsky district.Allowed use of - for indi…
Plot of land in Afonino, Russia
Plot of land
Afonino, Russia
1 100 m²
€ 43,252
I sell land 11 acres in the village of Afonino, Kstovsky district.The plot is flat, rectangu…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
700 m²
€ 4,890
I sell land 775 sq.m. in the village of Cescano, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for individ…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 400 m²
€ 8,852
I sell land 1484 sq.m. in the village of Ceshenino, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for indi…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 6,627
I sell land 1086 sq.m. in the village of Ceshenino, Kstovsky district.Allowed use of - for i…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
900 m²
€ 6,013
I sell land 976 sq.m. in the village of Cescano, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for individ…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
900 m²
€ 5,845
I sell land 946 sq.m. in the village of Ceszhenino, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for indi…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 400 m²
€ 8,416
I sell land 1406 sq.m. in the village of Cescano, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for indivi…
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 6,415
Plot of land in Chechenino, Russia
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 100 m²
€ 7,041
I sell land 1160 sq.m. in the village of Cescano, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for indivi…
