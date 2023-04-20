Russia
Realting.com
Russia
Volga Federal District
Kstovsky District
Lands for sale in Kstovsky District, Russia
40 properties total found
Plot of land
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
1 200 m²
€ 16,764
Land for sale in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstovsky district, etc. Small Elnya with a tota…
Plot of land
Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
1 600 m²
€ 16,764
For your attention, on sale is a land plot of 16 acres with a house of reliable construction…
Plot of land
Mihalchikovo, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 12,294
Plot of land
Vyazovka, Russia
600 m²
€ 6,695
It is proposed to build a plot of land in the village of Vyazovka in the Kstovsky - ul distr…
Plot of land
Elhovka, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 2,235
There is light on the 300 m highway, no gas on the highway, there are regular buses, 500 m p…
Plot of land
Bezvodnoe, Russia
1 400 m²
€ 4,918
For sale there is a flat and dismantled plot to house in the town of Bezdovnoye, this is a b…
Plot of land
Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
1 600 m²
€ 13,300
I sell land, 16 acres with a wooden house of 34 sq.m. There is a pond in the villageNear the…
Plot of land
Elhovka, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 15,088
For sale is a plot of 10 acres in the village of Elkhovka, Kstovsky district, Nizhny Novgoro…
Plot of land
Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
1 200 m²
€ 2,794
Land for sale. Category: for conducting a personal subsidiary. Electricity at the border of …
Plot of land
Kstovo, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 27,717
I sell a rectangular plot in the center of the village of Malaya Yelnya, Kstovsky district. …
Plot of land
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
1 039 m²
€ 558,810
For sale is an industrial land area of 10, 39 hectares, located along the Volga highway with…
Plot of land
Bezvodnoe, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 4,918
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
800 m²
€ 5,108
I sell land 814 sq.m. in the village of Ceshenino, Kstovsky district.Allowed use of - for in…
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 200 m²
€ 7,432
I sell land 1230 sqm in the village of Ceshenino, Kstovsky district. Permitted use of - for …
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
800 m²
€ 5,040
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 6,510
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
800 m²
€ 5,013
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
700 m²
€ 4,990
I sell land 793 sq.m. in the village of Ceszhenino, Kstovsky district.Allowed use of - for i…
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
700 m²
€ 4,968
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
700 m²
€ 4,940
I sell land 784 sq.m. in the village of Cescano, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for individ…
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
700 m²
€ 4,912
I sell land 779 sq.m. in the village of Cescano, Kstovsky district.Allowed use of - for indi…
Plot of land
Afonino, Russia
1 100 m²
€ 43,252
I sell land 11 acres in the village of Afonino, Kstovsky district.The plot is flat, rectangu…
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
700 m²
€ 4,890
I sell land 775 sq.m. in the village of Cescano, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for individ…
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 400 m²
€ 8,852
I sell land 1484 sq.m. in the village of Ceshenino, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for indi…
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 6,627
I sell land 1086 sq.m. in the village of Ceshenino, Kstovsky district.Allowed use of - for i…
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
900 m²
€ 6,013
I sell land 976 sq.m. in the village of Cescano, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for individ…
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
900 m²
€ 5,845
I sell land 946 sq.m. in the village of Ceszhenino, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for indi…
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 400 m²
€ 8,416
I sell land 1406 sq.m. in the village of Cescano, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for indivi…
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 6,415
Plot of land
Chechenino, Russia
1 100 m²
€ 7,041
I sell land 1160 sq.m. in the village of Cescano, Kstovsky district.Allowed use - for indivi…
