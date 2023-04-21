Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Bogorodsky District
  5. Kamenskiy selsovet

Lands for sale in Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 157,585
Land for sale - 10 acres. IZHS. Smooth. Clean sale. One adult owner. In 2024, gas and all ce…
Plot of land in Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
800 m²
€ 3,912
For sale plot in the Bogorodsky district, for keeping personal auxiliary plots, all landings…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir