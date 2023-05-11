Russia
Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Käkisalmi District
Lands for sale in Käkisalmi District, Russia
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Silino, Russia
€ 75,974
Plot of land
Sosnovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 137,590
Plot of land
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 142,376
Plot of land
Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 131,608
Plot of land
Kuznechninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 167,501
Plot of land
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 179,465
Plot of land
Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 508,485
Plot of land
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 131,608
Plot of land
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 131,608
Plot of land
Larionovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 55,036
Plot of land
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 957,149
Plot of land
Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 20,100
Plot of land
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 15,554
Plot of land
Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 43,072
Plot of land
Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 89,733
Plot of land
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 376,877
Plot of land
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 155,537
Plot of land
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 179,465
Search using the map