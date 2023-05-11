Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Käkisalmi District

Lands for sale in Käkisalmi District, Russia

18 properties total found
Plot of land in Silino, Russia
Plot of land
Silino, Russia
€ 75,974
Plot of land in Sosnovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Sosnovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 137,590
Plot of land in Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 142,376
Plot of land in Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 131,608
Plot of land in Kuznechninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Kuznechninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 167,501
Plot of land in Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 179,465
Plot of land in Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 508,485
Plot of land in Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 131,608
Plot of land in Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 131,608
Plot of land in Larionovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Larionovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 55,036
Plot of land in Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 957,149
Plot of land in Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 20,100
Plot of land in Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 15,554
Plot of land in Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 43,072
Plot of land in Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 89,733
Plot of land in Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 376,877
Plot of land in Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 155,537
Plot of land in Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 179,465
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir