Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Bogorodsky District
  5. Hvoschevskiy selsovet

Lands for sale in Hvoschevskiy selsovet, Russia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Hvoschevskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Hvoschevskiy selsovet, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 2,434
Smooth section. Good neighbors. A house is registered on the student. Suitable for all types…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir