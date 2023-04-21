Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Bolshemurashkinsky District
  5. Holyazinskiy selsovet

Lands for sale in Holyazinskiy selsovet, Russia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Holyazinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Holyazinskiy selsovet, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 6,473
  Land for sale - 10 acres.It has many garden trees, a wooden house with a brick extension.T…
