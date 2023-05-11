Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Guryevsky District

Lands for sale in Guryevsky District, Russia

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Lesnoe, Russia
Plot of land
Lesnoe, Russia
€ 5,982
Plot of land in Rybnoe, Russia
Plot of land
Rybnoe, Russia
€ 10,409
Plot of land in Guryevsk, Russia
Plot of land
Guryevsk, Russia
€ 25,125
Plot of land in Nowy, Russia
Plot of land
Nowy, Russia
€ 1,155,758
Plot of land in Golubevo, Russia
Plot of land
Golubevo, Russia
€ 13,161
Plot of land in Guryevsk, Russia
Plot of land
Guryevsk, Russia
€ 5,384
Plot of land in Guryevsk, Russia
Plot of land
Guryevsk, Russia
€ 4,786
Plot of land in Zelenopole, Russia
Plot of land
Zelenopole, Russia
€ 6,580
Plot of land in Maloje Wassilkowo, Russia
Plot of land
Maloje Wassilkowo, Russia
€ 5,982
Plot of land in Rassvet, Russia
Plot of land
Rassvet, Russia
€ 4,188
