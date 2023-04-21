Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Käkisalmi District
  5. Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie

Lands for sale in Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 132,997
Art. 38470035 It is offered for sale a beautiful plot on the shores of Lake Sukhodol, the…
Plot of land in Krasnoarmeyskoe, Russia
Plot of land
Krasnoarmeyskoe, Russia
€ 1,005,859
Art. 9936632 Hello, dear buyer! On sale appeared in an environmentally friendly place for re…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir