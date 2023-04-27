Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia

7 properties total found
Plot of land in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Plot of land
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
2 500 m²
€ 1,992
For sale plot of 25 acres in a picturesque place. Suitable for building a house or cottage. …
Plot of land in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Plot of land
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
1 200 m²
€ 4,981
Land for sale in the village of Markovo, Borsky direction. Nearby residential buildings. Ele…
Plot of land in Bor, Russia
Plot of land
Bor, Russia
500 m²
€ 3,320
Plot of land in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Plot of land
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
1 300 m²
€ 6,530
Land for sale 1300 square meters.m., Borsky district, d. Markovo.   40 km. from the Borsky …
Plot of land in Bor, Russia
Plot of land
Bor, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 23,243
I am selling IZhS (LPH) 10 acres in the Borsky district. Environmentally friendly area with …
Plot of land in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Plot of land
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 3,210
Plot of 10 acres in the village of Solovyovo, Borsky district, Nizhny Novgorod region. The s…
Plot of land in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Plot of land
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 830,105
Earth industry for the construction of a sales complex, car parking and car service. 10 hectares
