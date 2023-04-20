Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Gorodetsky District

Lands for sale in Gorodetsky District, Russia

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Arhipiha, Russia
Plot of land
Arhipiha, Russia
3 000 m²
€ 22,911
Very good site. I will sell a plot of 30 acres in the village of Archirih, Gorodetsky distri…
Plot of land in Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
1 200 m²
€ 20,676
In a beautiful picturesque place, on the shores of the Gorky Sea, on the territory of the Un…
Plot of land in Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
2 400 m²
€ 41,352
In a beautiful picturesque place, on the shores of the Gorky Sea, on the territory of the Un…
Plot of land in Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
700 m²
€ 16,764
Land for sale 765 sq.m in d. Falino-Pestovo.   To the shore of the Gorky Sea 100 meters…
Plot of land in Zinyakovskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Zinyakovskiy selsovet, Russia
3 000 m²
€ 19,000
For sale a plot of 30 acres on the lake is located in the KP Nikolino field near the village…
Plot of land in Zarubino, Russia
Plot of land
Zarubino, Russia
3 100 m²
€ 6,706
cadastral number 52: 15: 0150147: 939,
Plot of land in Zarubino, Russia
Plot of land
Zarubino, Russia
1 900 m²
€ 5,588
Land of settlements, permitted use - for conducting personal subsidiary plots, personnel num…
Realting.com
Go