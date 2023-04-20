Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Gatchinsky District, Russia

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 17,882
Plot of land in Voyskovicy, Russia
Plot of land
Voyskovicy, Russia
€ 27,382
Convenient location 40 km. from St. Petersburg, transport accessibility Fenced, flat, dry T…
Plot of land in Rozhdestvenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Rozhdestvenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 5,476
For sale plot in direct sale. Leningrad region, Gatchinsky district, p.t. Enthusiast, Mikhai…
Plot of land in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 156,467
Plot of land in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 23,470
Art. 28631303 Cottage village « Rodnik » is located in the Gatchinsky district of the Lenin…
Plot of land in Gatchina, Russia
Plot of land
Gatchina, Russia
€ 27,941
Plain, good plot for sale in Gatchina. Good gardening with beautiful neighbors. Great messag…
Plot of land in Rozhdestvenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Rozhdestvenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 3,912
Plot of land in Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 10,617
Plot of land in Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 11,735
Plot of land in Taytsy, Russia
Plot of land
Taytsy, Russia
€ 128,526
Art. 34372124 Selling land for construction! Land of settlements for residential developmen…
Plot of land in Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 34,087
Two plots are sold together, with a total area of 13.2 acres. In the areas there is a new b…
Plot of land in Vyrickoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Vyrickoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 16,764
Land for sale in p. Chashchach, st. Road. Plot 22 LPX acres, correct shape, dry, jelly mad…
Plot of land in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 189,996
Art. 49823149 Land for sale in the area of 15 hectares, the finished business of Ecoferma …
Plot of land in Kartashevskaya, Russia
Plot of land
Kartashevskaya, Russia
€ 11,165
Plot of land in Syaskelevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Syaskelevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 6,706
Art. 44173558 Electricity at the border. Ground road, quarry, forest
Plot of land in Rozhdestvenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Rozhdestvenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 65,940
Plot of land in Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 8,941
