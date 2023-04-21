Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Tusina District
  5. Fornosovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  6. Fornosovo

Lands for sale in Fornosovo, Russia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Fornosovo, Russia
Plot of land
Fornosovo, Russia
€ 14,508
Offered for sale plot of 12 hundred. for people who prefer silence, fresh air, forest, life …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir