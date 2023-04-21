Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Tusina District
  5. Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie

Lands for sale in Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Ladoga, Russia
Plot of land
Ladoga, Russia
€ 26,823
Art. 45949967. KP Lyubimovo, a section of even shape, GAZ, WODA, ELECTRICITY were brought to…
Plot of land in Annolovo, Russia
Plot of land
Annolovo, Russia
€ 72,645
Art. 19561184 Dear customer! Industrial land for sale in & nbsp; Fedorovskoye. Plot of 5…
Plot of land in Annolovo, Russia
Plot of land
Annolovo, Russia
€ 72,645
Art. 19561340 Dear customer! Industrial land for sale in the village of & nbsp; Fedorovskoye…
Plot of land in Ladoga, Russia
Plot of land
Ladoga, Russia
€ 30,189
Art. 17963900 Hello!Spacious IZHS with electricity and gas just 15 minutes from the city, ne…
