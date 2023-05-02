Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Dudenevskiy selsovet, Russia

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Berezovka, Russia
Plot of land
Berezovka, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 7,911
I will sell a flat plot in the village of Berezovka, Bogorodsky district. Neighboring houses…
Plot of land in Berezovka, Russia
Plot of land
Berezovka, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 6,442
On sale land plot personnel number 52: 24: 0020702: 612. An excellent location for building …
Plot of land in Dudenevskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Dudenevskiy selsovet, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 7,346
The village is part of the village of d. Orinkino is intended for permanent residence, but h…
Plot of land in Dudenevskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Dudenevskiy selsovet, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 7,346
The village is part of the village of d. Orinkino is intended for permanent residence, but h…
Plot of land in Sysoevka, Russia
Plot of land
Sysoevka, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 6,442
Plot of land in Sysoevka, Russia
Plot of land
Sysoevka, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 7,911
Bogorodsky district, approximately 900 meters north of the village. Dysoevka, 15 acres. Good…
Plot of land in Habarskoe, Russia
Plot of land
Habarskoe, Russia
10 000 m²
€ 20,342
Great investment offer!On sale is the land plot of IZhS only 40 km. from Nizhny Novgorod in …
Plot of land in Sysoevka, Russia
Plot of land
Sysoevka, Russia
2 000 m²
€ 7,911
Land for sale 20 acres in the village of Sysoevka, Bogorodsky district. The village is built…
