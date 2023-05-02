Russia
Realting.com
Russia
Volga Federal District
Bogorodsky District
Dudenevskiy selsovet
Lands for sale in Dudenevskiy selsovet, Russia
8 properties total found
Plot of land
Berezovka, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 7,911
I will sell a flat plot in the village of Berezovka, Bogorodsky district. Neighboring houses…
Plot of land
Berezovka, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 6,442
On sale land plot personnel number 52: 24: 0020702: 612. An excellent location for building …
Plot of land
Dudenevskiy selsovet, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 7,346
The village is part of the village of d. Orinkino is intended for permanent residence, but h…
Plot of land
Dudenevskiy selsovet, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 7,346
The village is part of the village of d. Orinkino is intended for permanent residence, but h…
Plot of land
Sysoevka, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 6,442
Plot of land
Sysoevka, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 7,911
Bogorodsky district, approximately 900 meters north of the village. Dysoevka, 15 acres. Good…
Plot of land
Habarskoe, Russia
10 000 m²
€ 20,342
Great investment offer!On sale is the land plot of IZhS only 40 km. from Nizhny Novgorod in …
Plot of land
Sysoevka, Russia
2 000 m²
€ 7,911
Land for sale 20 acres in the village of Sysoevka, Bogorodsky district. The village is built…
