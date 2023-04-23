Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vsevolozhsky District
  5. Dubrovskoe gorodskoe poselenie

Lands for sale in Dubrovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

28 properties total found
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 47,447
Art. 55552335 It is proposed to sell the IZhS property in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubro…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 41,982
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 43,496
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 42,859
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 66,472
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 48,593
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 46,874
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 42,181
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 41,066
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 52,892
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 51,360
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 40,509
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 45,089
Art. 55552420 The IZhS property is available for sale in the new village district. Nevsky Du…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 42,821
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 44,253
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 61,953
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 41,425
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 70,046
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 42,062
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 67,397
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 52,892
It is proposed for sale the land of IZhS, in the new district of pos. Nevsky Dubrovka with p…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 47,979
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 52,188
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 50,874
It is proposed for sale the land of IZhS, in the new district of pos. Nevsky Dubrovka with …
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 65,005
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 65,193
It is proposed for sale the land of IZhS, in the new district of pos. Nevsky Dubrovka with …
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 93,407
Plot of land in Dubrovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 132,661
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir