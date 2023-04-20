Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vsevolozhsky District
  5. Dubrovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  6. Dubrovka

Lands for sale in Dubrovka, Russia

27 properties total found
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 47,927
Art. 55552335 It is proposed to sell the IZhS property in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubro…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 42,407
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 43,936
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 43,292
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 67,144
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 49,085
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 47,348
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 42,608
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 41,482
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 53,427
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 51,880
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 40,918
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 45,545
Art. 55552420 The IZhS property is available for sale in the new village district. Nevsky Du…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 43,254
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 44,700
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 62,580
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 41,844
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 70,754
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 42,487
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 68,079
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 53,427
It is proposed for sale the land of IZhS, in the new district of pos. Nevsky Dubrovka with p…
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 48,465
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 52,716
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 51,388
It is proposed for sale the land of IZhS, in the new district of pos. Nevsky Dubrovka with …
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 94,352
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 65,662
Plot of land in Dubrovka, Russia
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 65,852
It is proposed for sale the land of IZhS, in the new district of pos. Nevsky Dubrovka with …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir