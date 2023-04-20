Russia
TRY
Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Vsevolozhsky District
Dubrovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
Dubrovka
Dubrovka
Lands for sale in Dubrovka, Russia
27 properties total found
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 47,927
Art. 55552335 It is proposed to sell the IZhS property in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubro…
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 42,407
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 43,936
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 43,292
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 67,144
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 49,085
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 47,348
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 42,608
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 41,482
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 53,427
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 51,880
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 40,918
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 45,545
Art. 55552420 The IZhS property is available for sale in the new village district. Nevsky Du…
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 43,254
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 44,700
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 62,580
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 41,844
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 70,754
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 42,487
It is proposed to sell the land of IZhS in the new Pos district. Nevsky Dubrovnik with perfe…
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 68,079
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 53,427
It is proposed for sale the land of IZhS, in the new district of pos. Nevsky Dubrovka with p…
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 48,465
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 52,716
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 51,388
It is proposed for sale the land of IZhS, in the new district of pos. Nevsky Dubrovka with …
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 94,352
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 65,662
Plot of land
Dubrovka, Russia
€ 65,852
It is proposed for sale the land of IZhS, in the new district of pos. Nevsky Dubrovka with …
