Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Lotinapelto District
  5. Domozhirovskoe selskoe poselenie

Lands for sale in Domozhirovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Domozhirovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Domozhirovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 836,979
Art. 33160002 Dear customer! A delightful section on the banks of the Svir River is offered…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir