Lands for sale in Dmitrovsky District, Russia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
€ 9,500
For sale plot of 16 acres in der. Mukhanki 70 km along Dmitrovsky highway. Land assignment -…
Plot of land in Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
€ 1,769,110
The best forest plot for sale in c.p. "Nikolsky Sloboda". The plot is smooth, dry, & nbsp; c…
Plot of land in Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Price on request
Forest for sale ( pine ) land in the ancient status departmental ( Sovminov government ) vil…
Plot of land in Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
10 Number of rooms 2 400 m²
€ 27,392,670
House for sale 2400 sq.m. on a forest site 110 acres in one of the most respectable cottage …
Mir