Realting.com
Russia
Volga Federal District
Dalnekonstantinovsky District
Lands for sale in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
8 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Nizhegorodec, Russia
1 200 m²
€ 7
Plot of land
Bogoyavlenskiy selsovet, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 19,155
Plot of land
Surovatihinskiy selsovet, Russia
1 800 m²
€ 17,568
We offer for sale land 14, located in the center of KP Seven Lakes measuring 18 acres. The v…
Plot of land
Nizhegorodskiy selsovet, Russia
800 m²
€ 6,801
Cottage Village Clean Keys - 2, nearby. Bugra, protected area, asphalt, barrier. The propert…
Plot of land
Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia
600 m²
€ 115,609
The land near the river and artificial ponds is suitable for cottage buildings or for a recr…
Plot of land
Bogoyavlenskiy selsovet, Russia
35 000 m²
€ 413,700
Ready-made business fisheries for sale. Three downs. Land 350 ha. agricultural destination. …
Plot of land
Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia
60 000 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 115,609
On the territory there is a house-bath of logs and bars with heating, a roof is a soft roof.…
Plot of land
Gremyachaya Polyana, Russia
1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 2,720
there are 17 plots of different sizes, 16 thousand - a hundred
