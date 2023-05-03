Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Nizhegorodec, Russia
Plot of land
Nizhegorodec, Russia
1 200 m²
€ 7
Plot of land in Bogoyavlenskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Bogoyavlenskiy selsovet, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 19,155
Plot of land in Surovatihinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Surovatihinskiy selsovet, Russia
1 800 m²
€ 17,568
We offer for sale land 14, located in the center of KP Seven Lakes measuring 18 acres. The v…
Plot of land in Nizhegorodskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Nizhegorodskiy selsovet, Russia
800 m²
€ 6,801
Cottage Village Clean Keys - 2, nearby. Bugra, protected area, asphalt, barrier. The propert…
Plot of land in Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia
600 m²
€ 115,609
The land near the river and artificial ponds is suitable for cottage buildings or for a recr…
Plot of land in Bogoyavlenskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Bogoyavlenskiy selsovet, Russia
35 000 m²
€ 413,700
Ready-made business fisheries for sale. Three downs. Land 350 ha. agricultural destination. …
Plot of land in Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Kuzhutskiy selsovet, Russia
60 000 m² Number of floors 1
€ 115,609
On the territory there is a house-bath of logs and bars with heating, a roof is a soft roof.…
Plot of land in Gremyachaya Polyana, Russia
Plot of land
Gremyachaya Polyana, Russia
1 500 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,720
there are 17 plots of different sizes, 16 thousand - a hundred
