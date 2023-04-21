Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Kstovsky District
  5. Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet

Lands for sale in Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Elhovka, Russia
Plot of land
Elhovka, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 2,235
There is light on the 300 m highway, no gas on the highway, there are regular buses, 500 m p…
Plot of land in Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
1 600 m²
€ 13,300
I sell land, 16 acres with a wooden house of 34 sq.m. There is a pond in the villageNear the…
Plot of land in Elhovka, Russia
Plot of land
Elhovka, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 15,088
For sale is a plot of 10 acres in the village of Elkhovka, Kstovsky district, Nizhny Novgoro…
Plot of land in Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
1 200 m²
€ 2,794
Land for sale. Category: for conducting a personal subsidiary. Electricity at the border of …
