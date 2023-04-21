Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Bogoyavlenskiy selsovet, Russia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Bogoyavlenskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Bogoyavlenskiy selsovet, Russia
35 000 m²
€ 407,932
Ready-made business fisheries for sale. Three downs. Land 350 ha. agricultural destination. …
Plot of land in Gremyachaya Polyana, Russia
Plot of land
Gremyachaya Polyana, Russia
1 500 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,682
there are 17 plots of different sizes, 16 thousand - a hundred
