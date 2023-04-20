Lands for sale in Bogorodsky District, Russia

Russia
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Berezovka, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 5,588
I will sell a flat plot in the village of Berezovka, Bogorodsky district. Neighboring houses…
Plot of land
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 157,585
Land for sale - 10 acres. IZHS. Smooth. Clean sale. One adult owner. In 2024, gas and all ce…
Plot of land
Berezovka, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 6,370
On sale land plot personnel number 52: 24: 0020702: 612. An excellent location for building …
Plot of land
Afanasevo, Russia
1 400 m²
€ 5,029
Plot, 14.1 hundred Electricity and gas according to state. The program has already been carr…
Plot of land
Afanasevo, Russia
1 400 m²
€ 8,941
Plot, 14.1 hundred. With a tape ( concrete ) reinforced foundation 77 with a jumper, width 6…
Plot of land
Hvoschevskiy selsovet, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 2,459
Smooth section. Good neighbors. A house is registered on the student. Suitable for all types…
Plot of land
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
800 m²
€ 3,912
For sale plot in the Bogorodsky district, for keeping personal auxiliary plots, all landings…
Plot of land
Dudenevskiy selsovet, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 7,265
The village is part of the village of d. Orinkino is intended for permanent residence, but h…
Plot of land
Dudenevskiy selsovet, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 7,265
The village is part of the village of d. Orinkino is intended for permanent residence, but h…
Plot of land
Sysoevka, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 6,370
Plot of land
Sysoevka, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 7,823
Bogorodsky district, approximately 900 meters north of the village. Dysoevka, 15 acres. Good…
Plot of land
Habarskoe, Russia
10 000 m²
€ 20,117
Great investment offer!On sale is the land plot of IZhS only 40 km. from Nizhny Novgorod in …
Plot of land
Podyablonnoe, Russia
1 200 m²
€ 3,018
On sale is the land plot of IZhS 12 acres in KP Leto in the Bogorodsky district in the villa…
Plot of land
Sysoevka, Russia
2 000 m²
€ 7,823
Land for sale 20 acres in the village of Sysoevka, Bogorodsky district. The village is built…
Plot of land
Burcevo, Russia
580 m²
€ 134,115
18 km from N. Novgorod, 1 km from Lake Efimyevsky, the site is even, adjoins to the village.…
Plot of land
Afanasevo, Russia
300 m²
€ 33,529
I sell land 3 Ga in a non-branded cottage village of Earth by lake by. Afanasyevka and next …
Plot of land
Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
2 500 m²
€ 145,291
Land of settlements, permitted use: for housing. Plots are disassembled, Road to site. cadas…
Plot of land
Afanasevo, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 3,241
I sell 10 acres in the unbranded Cottage village of Zemka by the lake, near the village of A…
