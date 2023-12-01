Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Bogorodsk, Russia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Bogorodsk, Russia
Plot of land
Bogorodsk, Russia
Area 4 700 m²
I will sell a flat land area of 4769 sq.m, in s. Dudenevo ( Bogorodsky district ). Land of s…
€30,823
Plot of land in Bogorodsk, Russia
Plot of land
Bogorodsk, Russia
Area 10 000 m²
Great investment offer!On sale is the land plot of IZhS only 40 km. from Nizhny Novgorod in …
€18,494
