  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Kstovsky District
  5. Blizhneborisovskiy selsovet

Lands for sale in Blizhneborisovskiy selsovet, Russia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Vyazovka, Russia
Plot of land
Vyazovka, Russia
600 m²
€ 6,628
It is proposed to build a plot of land in the village of Vyazovka in the Kstovsky - ul distr…
