Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Kstovsky District
  5. Bezvodninskiy selsovet

Lands for sale in Bezvodninskiy selsovet, Russia

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Mihalchikovo, Russia
Plot of land
Mihalchikovo, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 12,294
Plot of land in Bezvodnoe, Russia
Plot of land
Bezvodnoe, Russia
1 400 m²
€ 4,918
For sale there is a flat and dismantled plot to house in the town of Bezdovnoye, this is a b…
Plot of land in Bezvodnoe, Russia
Plot of land
Bezvodnoe, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 4,918
Plot of land in Mihalchikovo, Russia
Plot of land
Mihalchikovo, Russia
1 000 m²
€ 9,276
The plot is flat, rectangular, on the banks of the Volga, overlooking the river. There is a …
Plot of land in Bezvodnoe, Russia
Plot of land
Bezvodnoe, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 4,918
I sell land 15.23 acres, in s. Anhydrous Kstovsky district, next to. Zimenki, from Nizhny No…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir