Lands for sale in Afoninskiy selsovet, Russia

Plot of land in Afonino, Russia
Plot of land
Afonino, Russia
1 100 m²
€ 43,149
I sell land 11 acres in the village of Afonino, Kstovsky district.The plot is flat, rectangu…
Plot of land in Afonino, Russia
Plot of land
Afonino, Russia
2 200 m²
€ 81,057
I sell land 22 acres 11 + 11 in the village of Afonino, Kstovsky district. The plot is flat,…
