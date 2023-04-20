Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Portugal
  3. North
  4. Tamega e Sousa

Lands for sale in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Porto, Portugal
Plot of land
Porto, Portugal
€ 287,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €350,000 Land in the area of B…
Plot of land in Arcozelo, Portugal
Plot of land
Arcozelo, Portugal
€ 360,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €500,000 Excellent plot in Mir…
Plot of land in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Plot of land
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
€ 350,000
Excellent plot of land for sale in Aguda (Arcocelo), on the sea front, 378 m² for const…
Plot of land in Santa Marinha e Sao Pedro da Afurada, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Marinha e Sao Pedro da Afurada, Portugal
€ 1,970,000
Plot with 5676 square meters in & nbsp; Canidelo - Area with developed infrastructure. Land …
