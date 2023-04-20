Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Silves, Portugal

Plot of land in Silves, Portugal
Plot of land
Silves, Portugal
€ 430,000
Plot with arable crops, olive trees, vines, and almond trees. The land has approximately…
Plot of land in Silves, Portugal
Plot of land
Silves, Portugal
€ 15,000,000
Plot of land in Silves, Portugal
Plot of land
Silves, Portugal
150 m²
€ 500,000
74 Acres (30 Ha) piece of land with ruin, in the county of Silves. The property has a dam w…
Plot of land in Algoz, Portugal
Plot of land
Algoz, Portugal
2 548 m²
€ 500,000
An urban plot of land for sale in Vales de Algoz, situated within an existing residential ar…
