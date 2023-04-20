UAE
Realting.com
Portugal
Algarve
Faro
Loule
Lands for sale in Sao Clemente, Portugal
12 properties total found
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
€ 300,000
Land with ruin Loulé Plot of land of 20,000m2 with ruin of 100m2, with possibility to build…
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
€ 480,000
Urban plot of land, located in Loulé. The plot allows for the construction of 8 dwellings. …
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
€ 2,000,000
Urban plot of land, located in Loulé. The plot allows the construction of a commercial spac…
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
2 500 m²
€ 750,000
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
€ 525,000
This plot of 4875m2 is for sale in Corgo, Sta Luzia( Loulé). This land has a old house read…
Plot of land
Vale Formoso, Portugal
540 m²
€ 400,000
Plot of land
Vale Formoso, Portugal
450 m²
€ 350,000
Plot of land
Vale Formoso, Portugal
450 m²
€ 350,000
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
€ 1,800,000
Type A urban space: land area 4,509 m2. In this space, urban subdivision and construction fo…
Plot of land
Vale Formoso, Portugal
€ 600,000
Two plots, one with approved project for 3 houses, with the area of 1833m2 and another, adjo…
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
€ 475,000
- Land with 4 875m2 approx. + old house - Inserted in an area of predominantly agricultural…
Plot of land
Vale Formoso, Portugal
4 363 m²
€ 2,500,000
- Building plots in Almancil, Loulé, with 7,089 m2, partially located in urban area and urba…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
