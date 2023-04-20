Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Portimao

Lands for sale in Portimao, Portugal

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Plot of land
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
€ 328,000
This plot is located in the parish of Alvor in the Penina Hotel & Golf Resort. The total…
Plot of land in Portimao, Portugal
Plot of land
Portimao, Portugal
€ 330,000
Plot of land in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Plot of land
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
4 bath 150 m²
€ 149,900
Urban land in Mexilhoeira Grande. Located near Portimão, with an approved project for a th…
Plot of land in Portimao, Portugal
Plot of land
Portimao, Portugal
€ 179,000
Ferragudo lies on the banks of the Arade River with Canal do Reato running through the centr…
Plot of land in Portimao, Portugal
Plot of land
Portimao, Portugal
172 m²
€ 130,000
Plot of land for sale in Bemposta, in a residential area just 5 minutes' drive from Portimao…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir