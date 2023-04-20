Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Olhao, Portugal

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Quelfes, Portugal
Plot of land
Quelfes, Portugal
€ 90,000
This plot for construction is located in Estrada de Quelfes, in Olhão, and has around 800 m2…
Plot of land in Quelfes, Portugal
Plot of land
Quelfes, Portugal
€ 90,000
Rustic plot with 11.000m² in Quelfes only 2Km from Olhão, has water passage, sewers, and fib…
Plot of land in Quelfes, Portugal
Plot of land
Quelfes, Portugal
€ 4,600,000
Currently, the property has a one-story ground floor building, with an implantation area of …
Plot of land in Quelfes, Portugal
Plot of land
Quelfes, Portugal
€ 4,600,000
Urban land with an area of 9108m2, situated in the northern part of the town of Olhão. There…
Plot of land in Pechao, Portugal
Plot of land
Pechao, Portugal
€ 260,000
Terreno 4.080 m2, localizado a 15 minutos do centro de Faro, com pré-aprovação de um projeto…
Plot of land in Estoi, Portugal
Plot of land
Estoi, Portugal
77 m²
€ 270,000
Land with a house, the house has 3 rooms and 5 spans and also a hut and a hayloft. Insert…
Plot of land in Olhao, Portugal
Plot of land
Olhao, Portugal
€ 91,500
Plot of land in Olhao, Portugal
Plot of land
Olhao, Portugal
€ 98,000
Plot of land in Olhao, Portugal
Plot of land
Olhao, Portugal
€ 118,500
Plot of land in Olhao, Portugal
Plot of land
Olhao, Portugal
€ 87,500
Plot of land in Estoi, Portugal
Plot of land
Estoi, Portugal
159 m²
€ 520,000
Plot with a total area of 20040m2 and possible use area of 600m2 for the construction of a c…
