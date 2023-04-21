Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Olhao

Lands for sale in Moncarapacho e Fuseta, Portugal

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Estoi, Portugal
Plot of land
Estoi, Portugal
77 m²
€ 270,000
Land with a house, the house has 3 rooms and 5 spans and also a hut and a hayloft. Insert…
Plot of land in Estoi, Portugal
Plot of land
Estoi, Portugal
159 m²
€ 520,000
Plot with a total area of 20040m2 and possible use area of 600m2 for the construction of a c…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir