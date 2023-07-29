Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Lisbon, Portugal

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Plot of land in Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
Plots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services. There is th…
€ 212,893
Plot of land in Quelfes, Portugal
Plot of land
Quelfes, Portugal
Currently, the property has a one-story ground floor building, with an implantation area of …
€ 4,583,496
Plot of land in Portimao, Portugal
Plot of land
Portimao, Portugal
Ferragudo lies on the banks of the Arade River with Canal do Reato running through the centr…
€ 179,000
Plot of land in Olhao, Portugal
Plot of land
Olhao, Portugal
Mixed land, consisting of land with 5680m2 and house in ruin with total area of 42.24m2. T…
€ 1,250,000
Plot of land in Guia, Portugal
Plot of land
Guia, Portugal
Excellent Plot of Land located in Salgados (Albufeira), walking distance to Galé beach, with…
€ 1,215,995
Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Type A urban space: land area 4,509 m2. In this space, urban subdivision and construction fo…
€ 1,793,542
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Set of 4 plots, that can be joined together, to build a detached villa with a constructed ar…
€ 3,980,667
Plot of land in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Urban plot of land, with viability for the construction of a detached villa with a swimming …
€ 430,000
Plot of land in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Area 1 371 m²
€ 340,000
Plot of land in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Area 192 m²
€ 175,000
Plot of land in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 130,000
Plot of land in Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Area 500 m²
House with warehouse situated on a plot of 19,600 m2 with panoramic views over Faro. Poss…
€ 437,440
