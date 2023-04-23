Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Conceicao e Estoi

Lands for sale in Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal

1 property total found
Plot of land in Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Plot of land
Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
€ 460,000
Urban Land of 8250m2 with an authorisation for an allotment or housring project. Situated …


