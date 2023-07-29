Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Centro, Portugal

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Plot of land in Budens, Portugal
Plot of land
Budens, Portugal
Area 280 m²
Plot with unfinished house , with an area of 280 sq.m., very well located in Parque da Flore…
€ 792,060
Plot of land in Sao Teotonio, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Teotonio, Portugal
Land with 95,556 m2, composed of 29 lots with infrastructure and approved allotment project,…
€ 7,100,000
Plot of land in Quarteira, Portugal
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
Possibility of different use, such as Car Park and Warehouses; are just some of the examples…
€ 224,193
Plot of land in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
€ 119,569
Plot of land in Vale Formoso, Portugal
Plot of land
Vale Formoso, Portugal
Two plots, one with approved project for 3 houses, with the area of 1833m2 and another, adjo…
€ 597,847
Plot of land in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Area 420 m²
€ 895,000
Plot of land in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Area 200 m²
Plot for construction of a detached villa in a luxury condominium. You can choose from vario…
€ 650,000
Plot of land in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Area 130 m²
€ 750,000
Plot of land in Luz, Portugal
Plot of land
Luz, Portugal
Urban plot, located at the entrance of Praia da Luz, within walking distance of the village …
€ 325,000
Plot of land in Olhao, Portugal
Plot of land
Olhao, Portugal
€ 118,500
Plot of land in Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
Pots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services.   There is th…
€ 204,868
Plot of land in Budens, Portugal
Plot of land
Budens, Portugal
Area 340 m²
In a plot with 1.360 sqm, this 340 sqm unfinished villa is located in Parque da Floresta. B…
€ 810,420
