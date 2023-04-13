UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Portugal
New houses in Portugal
All new buildings in Portugal
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Portugal
Residential
Apartment in Portugal
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Portugal
Villa
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Land in Portugal
Luxury Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Commercial
All commercial properties in Portugal
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Portugal
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Centro
Lands for sale in Centro, Portugal
Clear all
74 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
1 356 m²
€ 89,900
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 1,600,000
For sale building plot on the beach with 1900 m2 building area in Quinta da Fortaleza. Exce…
Plot of land
Oliveirinha, Portugal
1 140 m²
€ 100,000
Plot of land
Santa Joana, Portugal
€ 80,000
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 255,000
Plot with an approved project for a 2 floor villa with a swimming pool, located in Quinta da…
Plot of land
Se Nova Santa Cruz Almedina e Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
€ 1,000,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €500,000 A plot of land in t…
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
101 m²
€ 1,050,000
Plot of 7720m2 with ruin with an existing area of 705m2, located in a privileged area, and e…
Plot of land
Esgueira, Portugal
352 m²
€ 85,000
Land in S. Bernardo, with housing that has the potential to be remodeled and an area with se…
Plot of land
Esgueira, Portugal
370 m²
€ 70,000
These are two lots, one with 190 m2 and the other with 180 m2, continuous, both urban, very …
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 285,000
Plot for construction located in Quinta da Fortaleza, a short distance from the beaches of C…
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 300,000
Plot for construction located in Quinta da Fortaleza, a short distance from the beaches of C…
Plot of land
Aradas, Portugal
862 m²
€ 210,000
Excellent land for building houses in Aradas.Located on Rua Direita de Aradas, close to smal…
Plot of land
Ouca, Portugal
1 410 m²
€ 60,000
Urban land in Ouca for construction.Excellent plot located at the entrance to Ouca, close to…
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 430,000
Urban plot of land, with viability for the construction of a detached villa with a swimming …
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 245,000
Plot for construction located in Quinta da Fortaleza, a short distance from the beaches of C…
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 300,000
Plot for construction located in Quinta da Fortaleza, a short distance from the beaches of C…
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 300,000
Plot for construction located in Quinta da Fortaleza, a short distance from the beaches of C…
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 345,000
Plot for construction located in Quinta da Fortaleza, a short distance from the beaches of C…
Plot of land
Esgueira, Portugal
€ 450,000
Excellent land in the industrial area of Taboeira in Aveiro, close to the Love Ceramics fact…
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 000 m²
€ 7,500,000
Land for investment, with a project for a 4 star rural hotel with a total construction area …
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 450,000
An excellent plot in a quiet area of Vale D'el Rei, close to a variety of services, and loca…
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 224,000
884 sq.m. plot, a mere 100 metres from the beach. Due to the slope of the land, the Vila d…
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 224,000
850 sq.m. plot, a mere 100 metres from the beach. Due to the slope of the land, the Vila d…
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 192,000
660 sq.m. plot, a mere 100 metres from the beach. Due to the slope of the land, the Vila do …
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 192,000
660sq.m. plot, a mere 100 metres from the beach. Due to the slope of the land, the Vila do B…
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 237,000
1240 sq.m. plot, a mere 100 metres from the beach. Due to the slope of the land, the Vila do…
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 241,500
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
450 m²
€ 320,000
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 130,000
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
192 m²
€ 175,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map