Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro

Lands for sale in Centro, Portugal

74 properties total found
Plot of landin Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
Plot of land
Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
1 356 m²
€ 89,900
Plot of landin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 1,600,000
For sale building plot on the beach with 1900 m2 building area in Quinta da Fortaleza. Exce…
Plot of landin Oliveirinha, Portugal
Plot of land
Oliveirinha, Portugal
1 140 m²
€ 100,000
Plot of landin Santa Joana, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Joana, Portugal
€ 80,000
Plot of landin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 255,000
Plot with an approved project for a 2 floor villa with a swimming pool, located in Quinta da…
Plot of landin Se Nova Santa Cruz Almedina e Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Plot of land
Se Nova Santa Cruz Almedina e Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
€ 1,000,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €500,000 A plot of land in t…
Plot of landin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
101 m²
€ 1,050,000
Plot of 7720m2 with ruin with an existing area of 705m2, located in a privileged area, and e…
Plot of landin Esgueira, Portugal
Plot of land
Esgueira, Portugal
352 m²
€ 85,000
Land in S. Bernardo, with housing that has the potential to be remodeled and an area with se…
Plot of landin Esgueira, Portugal
Plot of land
Esgueira, Portugal
370 m²
€ 70,000
These are two lots, one with 190 m2 and the other with 180 m2, continuous, both urban, very …
Plot of landin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 285,000
Plot for construction located in Quinta da Fortaleza, a short distance from the beaches of C…
Plot of landin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 300,000
Plot for construction located in Quinta da Fortaleza, a short distance from the beaches of C…
Plot of landin Aradas, Portugal
Plot of land
Aradas, Portugal
862 m²
€ 210,000
Excellent land for building houses in Aradas.Located on Rua Direita de Aradas, close to smal…
Plot of landin Ouca, Portugal
Plot of land
Ouca, Portugal
1 410 m²
€ 60,000
Urban land in Ouca for construction.Excellent plot located at the entrance to Ouca, close to…
Plot of landin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 430,000
Urban plot of land, with viability for the construction of a detached villa with a swimming …
Plot of landin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 245,000
Plot for construction located in Quinta da Fortaleza, a short distance from the beaches of C…
Plot of landin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 300,000
Plot for construction located in Quinta da Fortaleza, a short distance from the beaches of C…
Plot of landin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 300,000
Plot for construction located in Quinta da Fortaleza, a short distance from the beaches of C…
Plot of landin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 345,000
Plot for construction located in Quinta da Fortaleza, a short distance from the beaches of C…
Plot of landin Esgueira, Portugal
Plot of land
Esgueira, Portugal
€ 450,000
Excellent land in the industrial area of Taboeira in Aveiro, close to the Love Ceramics fact…
Plot of landin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 000 m²
€ 7,500,000
Land for investment, with a project for a 4 star rural hotel with a total construction area …
Plot of landin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 450,000
An excellent plot in a quiet area of Vale D'el Rei, close to a variety of services, and loca…
Plot of landin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 224,000
884 sq.m. plot, a mere 100 metres from the beach. Due to the slope of the land, the Vila d…
Plot of landin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 224,000
850 sq.m. plot, a mere 100 metres from the beach. Due to the slope of the land, the Vila d…
Plot of landin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 192,000
660 sq.m. plot, a mere 100 metres from the beach. Due to the slope of the land, the Vila do …
Plot of landin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 192,000
660sq.m. plot, a mere 100 metres from the beach. Due to the slope of the land, the Vila do B…
Plot of landin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 237,000
1240 sq.m. plot, a mere 100 metres from the beach. Due to the slope of the land, the Vila do…
Plot of landin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 241,500
Plot of landin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
450 m²
€ 320,000
Plot of landin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
€ 130,000
Plot of landin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
192 m²
€ 175,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir