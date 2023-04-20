UAE
Immigration consultants
TRY
Lands for sale in Baixo Vouga, Portugal
10 properties total found
Plot of land
Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
1 356 m²
€ 89,900
Plot of land
Oliveirinha, Portugal
1 140 m²
€ 100,000
Plot of land
Santa Joana, Portugal
€ 80,000
Plot of land
Esgueira, Portugal
352 m²
€ 85,000
Land in S. Bernardo, with housing that has the potential to be remodeled and an area with se…
Plot of land
Esgueira, Portugal
370 m²
€ 70,000
These are two lots, one with 190 m2 and the other with 180 m2, continuous, both urban, very …
Plot of land
Aradas, Portugal
862 m²
€ 210,000
Excellent land for building houses in Aradas.Located on Rua Direita de Aradas, close to smal…
Plot of land
Ouca, Portugal
1 410 m²
€ 60,000
Urban land in Ouca for construction.Excellent plot located at the entrance to Ouca, close to…
Plot of land
Esgueira, Portugal
€ 450,000
Excellent land in the industrial area of Taboeira in Aveiro, close to the Love Ceramics fact…
Plot of land
Esgueira, Portugal
122 m²
€ 70,000
Building land, very well located, in the center of Esgueira with great access to the A25 and…
Plot of land
Esgueira, Portugal
3 200 m²
€ 35,000
Sea of reed, dry, leaning against the channel of the estuary, 100m from the entrance of the …
