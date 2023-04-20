Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Baixo Vouga, Portugal

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
Plot of land
Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
1 356 m²
€ 89,900
Plot of land in Oliveirinha, Portugal
Plot of land
Oliveirinha, Portugal
1 140 m²
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Santa Joana, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Joana, Portugal
€ 80,000
Plot of land in Esgueira, Portugal
Plot of land
Esgueira, Portugal
352 m²
€ 85,000
Land in S. Bernardo, with housing that has the potential to be remodeled and an area with se…
Plot of land in Esgueira, Portugal
Plot of land
Esgueira, Portugal
370 m²
€ 70,000
These are two lots, one with 190 m2 and the other with 180 m2, continuous, both urban, very …
Plot of land in Aradas, Portugal
Plot of land
Aradas, Portugal
862 m²
€ 210,000
Excellent land for building houses in Aradas.Located on Rua Direita de Aradas, close to smal…
Plot of land in Ouca, Portugal
Plot of land
Ouca, Portugal
1 410 m²
€ 60,000
Urban land in Ouca for construction.Excellent plot located at the entrance to Ouca, close to…
Plot of land in Esgueira, Portugal
Plot of land
Esgueira, Portugal
€ 450,000
Excellent land in the industrial area of Taboeira in Aveiro, close to the Love Ceramics fact…
Plot of land in Esgueira, Portugal
Plot of land
Esgueira, Portugal
122 m²
€ 70,000
Building land, very well located, in the center of Esgueira with great access to the A25 and…
Plot of land in Esgueira, Portugal
Plot of land
Esgueira, Portugal
3 200 m²
€ 35,000
Sea of reed, dry, leaning against the channel of the estuary, 100m from the entrance of the …
