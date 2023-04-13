Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Algarve, Portugal

139 properties total found
Plot of landin Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Plot of land
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
€ 328,000
This plot is located in the parish of Alvor in the Penina Hotel & Golf Resort. The total…
Plot of landin Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 1,700,000
This agricultural plot of land lies directly behind the cliffs of FALESIA beach, one of the …
Plot of landin Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
€ 700,000
Land for construction of housing, offices and commerce Almancil Plot of land with 5,731m² l…
Plot of landin Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
494 m²
€ 1,500,000
Terreno para construção com projeto aprovado para a construção de escritórios em Almancil
Plot of landin Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 285,000
Plot for construction of villa in Lagos.  We are pleased to present you the location you so…
Plot of landin Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
€ 300,000
Rustic land with an area of over five hectares. It is situated a few minutes from the centre…
Plot of landin Querenca, Portugal
Plot of land
Querenca, Portugal
€ 190,000
The plot is located in the Amendoeira area, in Loulé, and has around 15640 m2
Plot of landin Boliqueime, Portugal
Plot of land
Boliqueime, Portugal
€ 325,000
Land for construction of a V5 villa with sea view Patã de Cima Land located in Boliqueime, …
Plot of landin Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 226,303
Plots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services.    There is …
Plot of landin Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 241,463
Plots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services.  There is th…
Plot of landin Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 240,278
Plots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services.    There is …
Plot of landin Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 193,539
Plots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services. There is th…
Plot of landin Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 224,381
Pots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services.   There is th…
Plot of landin Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
€ 300,000
Land with ruin Loulé Plot of land of 20,000m2 with ruin of 100m2, with possibility to build…
Plot of landin Silves, Portugal
Plot of land
Silves, Portugal
€ 430,000
Plot with arable crops, olive trees, vines, and almond trees. The land has approximately…
Plot of landin Boliqueime, Portugal
Plot of land
Boliqueime, Portugal
€ 1,200,000
Plot of land located in Picota, Boliqueime, with 4.690 sq.m. for the construction of a rural…
Plot of landin Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
€ 2,675,000
The plot is approximately 8,933 m2 and has a construction project for 13 villas with a const…
Plot of landin Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
€ 480,000
Urban plot of land, located in Loulé. The plot allows for the construction of 8 dwellings. …
Plot of landin Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
€ 2,000,000
Urban plot of land, located in Loulé. The plot allows the construction of a commercial spac…
Plot of landin Montenegro, Portugal
Plot of land
Montenegro, Portugal
60 m²
€ 250,000
This plot of urban land is 640m2 in size, and has a house of 60m2. It previously received a …
Plot of landin Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
600 m²
€ 370,000
This plot is located in the center of Almancil and has a total area of 1200 m2. It is po…
Plot of landin Portimao, Portugal
Plot of land
Portimao, Portugal
€ 330,000
Plot of landin Quelfes, Portugal
Plot of land
Quelfes, Portugal
€ 90,000
This plot for construction is located in Estrada de Quelfes, in Olhão, and has around 800 m2…
Plot of landin Quelfes, Portugal
Plot of land
Quelfes, Portugal
€ 90,000
Rustic plot with 11.000m² in Quelfes only 2Km from Olhão, has water passage, sewers, and fib…
Plot of landin Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
€ 220,000
The plot is located in the Vale D'Éguas area, in Almancil, close to all amenities such as su…
Plot of landin Luz, Portugal
Plot of land
Luz, Portugal
€ 325,000
Urban plot, located at the entrance of Praia da Luz, within walking distance of the village …
Plot of landin Luz, Portugal
Plot of land
Luz, Portugal
€ 300,000
Urban plot, located at the entrance of Praia da Luz, within walking distance of the village …
Plot of landin Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
€ 3,000,000
This plot is located in Almancil, near the Apolónia supermarket, and has 30.000m2. It is…
Plot of landin Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 3,000,000
Unique opportunity to acquire one of the last 1st line plots in Ponta da Piedade, Lagos. Se…
Plot of landin Quarteira, Portugal
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
€ 350,000
The plot is located in the development Al Sakia, in Fonte Santa (Quarteira), close to all am…
