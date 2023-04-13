UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Portugal
New houses in Portugal
All new buildings in Portugal
15
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Portugal
Residential
Apartment in Portugal
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Portugal
Villa
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Land in Portugal
Luxury Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Commercial
All commercial properties in Portugal
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Portugal
Find an Agent in Portugal
Real estate agencies in Portugal
Agents in Portugal
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Portugal
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Algarve
Lands for sale in Algarve, Portugal
Clear all
139 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
€ 328,000
This plot is located in the parish of Alvor in the Penina Hotel & Golf Resort. The total…
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 1,700,000
This agricultural plot of land lies directly behind the cliffs of FALESIA beach, one of the …
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
€ 700,000
Land for construction of housing, offices and commerce Almancil Plot of land with 5,731m² l…
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
494 m²
€ 1,500,000
Terreno para construção com projeto aprovado para a construção de escritórios em Almancil
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 285,000
Plot for construction of villa in Lagos. We are pleased to present you the location you so…
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
€ 300,000
Rustic land with an area of over five hectares. It is situated a few minutes from the centre…
Plot of land
Querenca, Portugal
€ 190,000
The plot is located in the Amendoeira area, in Loulé, and has around 15640 m2
Plot of land
Boliqueime, Portugal
€ 325,000
Land for construction of a V5 villa with sea view Patã de Cima Land located in Boliqueime, …
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 226,303
Plots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services. There is …
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 241,463
Plots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services. There is th…
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 240,278
Plots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services. There is …
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 193,539
Plots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services. There is th…
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 224,381
Pots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services. There is th…
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
€ 300,000
Land with ruin Loulé Plot of land of 20,000m2 with ruin of 100m2, with possibility to build…
Plot of land
Silves, Portugal
€ 430,000
Plot with arable crops, olive trees, vines, and almond trees. The land has approximately…
Plot of land
Boliqueime, Portugal
€ 1,200,000
Plot of land located in Picota, Boliqueime, with 4.690 sq.m. for the construction of a rural…
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
€ 2,675,000
The plot is approximately 8,933 m2 and has a construction project for 13 villas with a const…
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
€ 480,000
Urban plot of land, located in Loulé. The plot allows for the construction of 8 dwellings. …
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
€ 2,000,000
Urban plot of land, located in Loulé. The plot allows the construction of a commercial spac…
Plot of land
Montenegro, Portugal
60 m²
€ 250,000
This plot of urban land is 640m2 in size, and has a house of 60m2. It previously received a …
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
600 m²
€ 370,000
This plot is located in the center of Almancil and has a total area of 1200 m2. It is po…
Plot of land
Portimao, Portugal
€ 330,000
Plot of land
Quelfes, Portugal
€ 90,000
This plot for construction is located in Estrada de Quelfes, in Olhão, and has around 800 m2…
Plot of land
Quelfes, Portugal
€ 90,000
Rustic plot with 11.000m² in Quelfes only 2Km from Olhão, has water passage, sewers, and fib…
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
€ 220,000
The plot is located in the Vale D'Éguas area, in Almancil, close to all amenities such as su…
Plot of land
Luz, Portugal
€ 325,000
Urban plot, located at the entrance of Praia da Luz, within walking distance of the village …
Plot of land
Luz, Portugal
€ 300,000
Urban plot, located at the entrance of Praia da Luz, within walking distance of the village …
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
€ 3,000,000
This plot is located in Almancil, near the Apolónia supermarket, and has 30.000m2. It is…
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
€ 3,000,000
Unique opportunity to acquire one of the last 1st line plots in Ponta da Piedade, Lagos. Se…
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
€ 350,000
The plot is located in the development Al Sakia, in Fonte Santa (Quarteira), close to all am…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map