Lands for sale in Albufeira e Olhos de Agua, Portugal

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 1,700,000
This agricultural plot of land lies directly behind the cliffs of FALESIA beach, one of the …
Plot of land in Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 226,303
Plots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services.    There is …
Plot of land in Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 241,463
Plots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services.  There is th…
Plot of land in Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 240,278
Plots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services.    There is …
Plot of land in Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 193,539
Plots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services. There is th…
Plot of land in Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 224,381
Pots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services.   There is th…
Plot of land in Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 750,000
Plot of land in Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
1 298 m²
€ 650,000
