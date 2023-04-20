Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Albufeira

Lands for sale in Albufeira, Portugal

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 1,700,000
This agricultural plot of land lies directly behind the cliffs of FALESIA beach, one of the …
Plot of land in Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 226,303
Plots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services.    There is …
Plot of land in Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 241,463
Plots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services.  There is th…
Plot of land in Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 240,278
Plots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services.    There is …
Plot of land in Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 193,539
Plots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services. There is th…
Plot of land in Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 224,381
Pots of land with generous areas located in Albufeira, close to all services.   There is th…
Plot of land in Paderne, Portugal
Plot of land
Paderne, Portugal
€ 27,000
A peaceful & serene plot of agricultural land with 4440m2 in Fonte, Paderne. Surrounded …
Plot of land in Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
€ 750,000
Plot of land in Albufeira, Portugal
Plot of land
Albufeira, Portugal
1 298 m²
€ 650,000
Plot of land in Ferreiras, Portugal
Plot of land
Ferreiras, Portugal
25 380 m²
€ 7,500,000
