Lands for sale in Złotów County, Poland

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Dolnik, Poland
Plot of land
Dolnik, Poland
899 m²
€ 14,492
I cordially invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of the building plot located i…
Plot of land in Dolnik, Poland
Plot of land
Dolnik, Poland
899 m²
€ 14,275
I cordially invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of the building plot located i…
Plot of land in Dolnik, Poland
Plot of land
Dolnik, Poland
899 m²
€ 14,059
I cordially invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of the building plot located i…
Plot of land in Augustowo, Poland
Plot of land
Augustowo, Poland
912 m²
€ 16,655
Plot of land in Augustowo, Poland
Plot of land
Augustowo, Poland
856 m²
€ 16,222
