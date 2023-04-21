Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Wągrowiec County

Lands for sale in Wągrowiec County, Poland

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Kopanina, Poland
Plot of land
Kopanina, Poland
1 187 m²
€ 34,586
Plot of land in Kopanina, Poland
Plot of land
Kopanina, Poland
6 589 m²
€ 170,656
Plot of land in Potrzanowo, Poland
Plot of land
Potrzanowo, Poland
1 272 m²
€ 30,264
Residential and service plot near the lakes! Located near forests and lakes, in the town bor…
Plot of land in Potrzanowo, Poland
Plot of land
Potrzanowo, Poland
3 712 m²
€ 95,170
Plot of land in Bogdanowo, Poland
Plot of land
Bogdanowo, Poland
1 589 m²
€ 53,857
