Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Szamotuły County
  5. gmina Szamotuly
  6. Szamotuly

Lands for sale in Szamotuly, Poland

1 property total found
Plot of land in Szamotuly, Poland
Plot of land
Szamotuly, Poland
1 055 m²
€ 32,228
An attractive service plot for sale in Kępa pod Szamotułami. Very attractive area for doing …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir