Lands for sale in Subcarpathian Voivodeship, Poland

Plot of land in Posada Zarszynska, Poland
Plot of land
Posada Zarszynska, Poland
€ 71,773
I sell an agricultural and recreational plot on the border of the Bieszczady Mountains, loca…
Plot of land in Zawoz, Poland
Plot of land
Zawoz, Poland
€ 327,808
I will sell a real viewing plot in Wołkowyja, where there is an official viewing point! From…
Plot of land in Radoszyce, Poland
Plot of land
Radoszyce, Poland
€ 28,585
Plot of land in Zwierzyn, Poland
Plot of land
Zwierzyn, Poland
€ 25,886
A plot for sale in the Bieszczady Mountains in the charming town of Zwierzyń, with an area o…
Plot of land in Ustrzyki Dolne, Poland
Plot of land
Ustrzyki Dolne, Poland
€ 89,546
For sale building plots no. 1584/2 and 1584/3 in Ustrzyki Dolne, ul. Side, the plots are equ…
Plot of land in Liskowate, Poland
Plot of land
Liskowate, Poland
€ 82,029
For sale an attractive agricultural and construction plot with an area of ​​72 ares, located…
Plot of land in gmina Czarna, Poland
Plot of land
gmina Czarna, Poland
€ 171,719
The plot located in a tourist and summer resort in the Bieszczady Mountains, on the shores o…
Plot of land in Rzeszow, Poland
Plot of land
Rzeszow, Poland
€ 183,738
Plot of land in Glinne, Poland
Plot of land
Glinne, Poland
€ 22,684
Plot of land in Berezka, Poland
Plot of land
Berezka, Poland
€ 58,169
40 acre building plot in the Bieszczady mountains. Plots number 45/10, 45/8 and 45/11 (road)…
