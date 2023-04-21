Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Steszew, Poland

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Steszew, Poland
Plot of land
Steszew, Poland
844 m²
€ 70,283
I offer for sale a plot with a house for expansion / reconstruction. The plot is not covered…
Plot of land in Steszew, Poland
Plot of land
Steszew, Poland
14 600 m²
€ 473,685
Plot of land in Steszew, Poland
Plot of land
Steszew, Poland
2 304 m²
€ 114,619
ON THREE SUCCESSFUL CONSTRUCTIONAL APARTMENT ACTIVITIES ( 2304 M2, 2359 M2, 2991 M2 ) ON THE…
