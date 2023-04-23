Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Środa Wielkopolska County

Lands for sale in Środa Wielkopolska County, Poland

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Swietomierz, Poland
Plot of land
Swietomierz, Poland
15 400 m²
€ 56,868
Plot of land in Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland
Plot of land
Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland
1 119 m²
€ 75,670
Plot of land in Murzynowko, Poland
Plot of land
Murzynowko, Poland
4 479 m²
€ 38,462
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir