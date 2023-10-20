Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Land
  3. Poland
  4. powiat wegorzewski

Lands for sale in powiat wegorzewski, Poland

7 properties total found
Plot of land in powiat wegorzewski, Poland
Plot of land
powiat wegorzewski, Poland
Area 5 494 m²
Looking for a plot for building your own home, pay attention to this offer. …
€109,311
Plot of land in powiat wegorzewski, Poland
Plot of land
powiat wegorzewski, Poland
Area 1 939 m²
Looking for an agricultural plot, pay attention to this offer. …
€19,875
Plot of land in gmina Wegorzewo, Poland
Plot of land
gmina Wegorzewo, Poland
Area 1 983 m²
Looking for a place where you can relax with your family and friends from the hus…
€172,712
Plot of land in gmina Wegorzewo, Poland
Plot of land
gmina Wegorzewo, Poland
Area 20 400 m²
If you are looking for a plot to build your own house in a quiet and charming are…
€69,363
Plot of land in gmina Wegorzewo, Poland
Plot of land
gmina Wegorzewo, Poland
Area 392 m²
If you are looking for a small plot and for little money, you have just found it!…
€11,726
Plot of land in Wegorzewo, Poland
Plot of land
Wegorzewo, Poland
Area 27 646 m²
If you are looking for a large plot for not a lot of money located in a quiet and…
€47,501
Plot of land in powiat wegorzewski, Poland
Plot of land
powiat wegorzewski, Poland
Area 4 424 m²
If you would like to buy an attractive plot for building a house, this offer is j…
€12,919
Realting.com
