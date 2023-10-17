Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in powiat ostrolecki, Poland

6 properties total found
Plot of land in powiat ostrolecki, Poland
Plot of land
powiat ostrolecki, Poland
Area 1 208 m²
You are looking for a plot for your new home? You care about the best location. L…
€16,745
Plot of land in powiat ostrolecki, Poland
Plot of land
powiat ostrolecki, Poland
Area 1 192 m²
Are you looking for a plot for your new home? You care about the best location. K…
€16,745
Plot of land in powiat ostrolecki, Poland
Plot of land
powiat ostrolecki, Poland
Area 3 800 m²
I will sell : a charming plot for your dream home, among th…
€26,513
Plot of land in powiat ostrolecki, Poland
Plot of land
powiat ostrolecki, Poland
Area 4 110 m²
You have an idea for a dream home? You think about harmony, nature, pea…
€28,307
Plot of land in powiat ostrolecki, Poland
Plot of land
powiat ostrolecki, Poland
Area 1 202 m²
I will sell a plot: 1202 m2 on the quiet newly emerging sing…
€28,905
Plot of land in powiat ostrolecki, Poland
Plot of land
powiat ostrolecki, Poland
Area 1 220 m²
I have a construction and service plot for sale in Nożewo gm. Olszewo-Borki (plot…
€10,964
