Lands for sale in powiat kolnenski, Poland

2 properties total found
Plot of land in gmina Kolno, Poland
Plot of land
gmina Kolno, Poland
Area 6 343 m²
Are you looking for a plot away from the city? Where could you rest ... recharge …
€13,777
Plot of land in powiat kolnenski, Poland
Plot of land
powiat kolnenski, Poland
Area 1 241 m²
:: TWO LAST FREE ACTIONS ::.. Looking for a plot for your dre…
€13,976
