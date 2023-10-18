Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in powiat gizycki, Poland

10 properties total found
Plot of land in powiat gizycki, Poland
Plot of land
powiat gizycki, Poland
Area 2 377 m²
If you are looking for a building plot in Masuria, this offer is for you!!! …
€25,870
Plot of land in powiat gizycki, Poland
Plot of land
powiat gizycki, Poland
Area 1 401 m²
If you are looking for a plot around the Great Masurian Lakes Trail, this offer i…
€41,591
Plot of land in powiat gizycki, Poland
Plot of land
powiat gizycki, Poland
Area 7 500 m²
Do you have an idea for a dream home? Do you think about harmony, natu…
€37,213
Plot of land in powiat gizycki, Poland
Plot of land
powiat gizycki, Poland
Area 20 000 m²
If you would like to expand your farm or start a business and are looking for a w…
€129,351
Plot of land in powiat gizycki, Poland
Plot of land
powiat gizycki, Poland
Area 1 020 m²
If you are looking for a building plot at the Great Masurian Lakes Trail, this o…
€23,749
Plot of land in powiat gizycki, Poland
Plot of land
powiat gizycki, Poland
Area 3 177 m²
If you are looking for a plot for investment or for your own arrangement in a cha…
€23,880
Plot of land in powiat gizycki, Poland
Plot of land
powiat gizycki, Poland
Area 1 500 m²
If you are looking for a construction plot near Giżycko or Kruklanek, you've come…
€13,731
Plot of land in powiat gizycki, Poland
Plot of land
powiat gizycki, Poland
Area 14 605 m²
If you are looking for a large building plot at the Great Masurian Lakes Trail, t…
€270,297
Plot of land in powiat gizycki, Poland
Plot of land
powiat gizycki, Poland
Area 11 955 m²
If you love fishing and you dreamed of having your own fishery, this offer is add…
€54,924
Plot of land in powiat gizycki, Poland
Plot of land
powiat gizycki, Poland
Area 2 271 m²
If you are looking for a plot for your dream home located in a quiet and quiet ar…
€23,501
