Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Poland
  4. Otwock County

Lands for sale in Otwock County, Poland

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Otwock, Poland
Plot of land
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 5 134 m²
Floor 1
A plot of land with an area of ​​5,134 m2 located in Otwock at Niezapominajki Street, not fa…
€89,859
Plot of land in Otwock, Poland
Plot of land
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 7 050 m²
Floor 1
The plot with an area of ​​7050 m2, with dimensions of about 30 m from the front, expands to…
€182,291
Plot of land in Otwock, Poland
Plot of land
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 2 007 m²
Floor 1
A building plot with great access to Warsaw.  The plot is located in Otwock at ul. May.  The…
€137,735
Plot of land in Otwock, Poland
Plot of land
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 7 600 m²
Floor 1
Very attractive, ideally located plots with a total area of ​​approx. 7600 m2.  Otwock, Wólk…
€316,138
Plot of land in Otwock, Poland
Plot of land
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 2 690 m²
Floor 1
A beautifully situated, wooded plot near the picturesque river Świder, covered by the spatia…
€346,138
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir